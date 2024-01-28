We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the UAB Blazers and the Memphis Tigers are set to tip at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. UAB is 12-7 overall and 8-3 at home, while Memphis is 15-4 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Tigers have dominated this series over the years, winning 18 of the last 19 meetings against the Blazers.

UAB vs. Memphis spread: UAB +4

UAB vs. Memphis over/under: 158 points

UAB vs. Memphis money line: UAB: +161, Memphis: -193

What you need to know about UAB

Last Tuesday, the Blazers couldn't handle the Charlotte 49ers and fell 76-70. The defeat came about despite UAB having been up 10 points at halftime. UAB's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Alejandro Vasquez, who scored 13 points, and Javian Davis who scored nine points along with five rebounds.

Despite the defeat, the Blazers will enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence. UAB is 8-2 in its last 10 games overall and the Blazers are 6-0 in their last six games at home.

What you need to know about Memphis

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, Memphis was not quite Tulane's equal in the second half last Sunday. The Tigers fell just short of the Green Wave by a score of 81-79. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by David Jones, who dropped a double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Malcolm Dandridge, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and eight blocks.

