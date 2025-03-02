We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the college basketball schedule as the UAB Blazers and No. 18 Memphis Tigers are set to tip at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. UAB is 19-9 overall and 13-3 at home, while Memphis is 23-5 overall and 8-2 on the road. Memphis has dominated this series over the years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Blazers.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

UAB vs. Memphis spread: UAB +1.5

UAB vs. Memphis over/under: 160.5 points

UAB vs. Memphis money line: UAB: -103, Memphis: -117

UAB vs. Memphis streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why UAB can cover

UAB came out on top against Wichita State by a score of 80-72. The Blazers have now won four in a row. UAB's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alejandro Vasquez led the charge by scoring 29 points. Another player making a difference was Yaxel Lendeborg, who recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Blazers are 7-1 in their last eight games overall and 10-5 against the spread in their past 15 contests. UAB has also won each of its last nine games at home and is 6-0 ATS in its last six games played in March. See which team to pick here.

Why Memphis can cover

Meanwhile, Memphis won against FAU last Sunday with 84 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Wednesday. Memphis walked away with an 84-72 win over Rice. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Tigers. Memphis' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in productive performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dain Dainja, who dropped a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Nicholas Jourdain was another key player, almost dropping a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Memphis smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the Tigers as they've now pulled down at least 10 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matchups. Memphis is 18-2 in its last 20 meetings against UAB and 8-2 in its last 10 games on the road. See which team to pick here.

