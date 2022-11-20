Who's Playing

VCU @ Memphis

Current Records: VCU 3-1; Memphis 1-1

What to Know

The VCU Rams will square off against the Memphis Tigers on the road at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. VCU earned a 70-59 win in their most recent contest against the Tigers in November of 2020.

Things were close when the Rams and the Pittsburgh Panthers clashed this past Thursday, but VCU ultimately edged out the opposition 71-67. VCU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Brandon Johns Jr., who had 18 points along with nine rebounds, and guard Zeb Jackson, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Tuesday as they fell 90-84 to the Saint Louis Billikens. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of forward DeAndre Williams, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.

VCU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

VCU's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.08

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.