Who's Playing

VCU @ Memphis

Current Records: VCU 3-1; Memphis 1-1

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the VCU Rams at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Memphis will be seeking to avenge the 70-59 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 27 of 2020.

The Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 90-84 to the Saint Louis Billikens. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of forward DeAndre Williams, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday VCU sidestepped the Pittsburgh Panthers for a 71-67 win. Forward Brandon Johns Jr. and guard Zeb Jackson were among the main playmakers for VCU as the former had 18 points along with nine boards and the latter had 16 points.

VCU's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if VCU can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.