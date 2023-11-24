The 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis title will be at stake when the Memphis Tigers (5-0) face the Villanova Wildcats (4-1) on Friday afternoon. Memphis remained perfect on the season and advanced to the championship game in the Bahamas with its 84-79 win over then-No. 20 Arkansas on Thursday. Villanova beat Texas Tech on Wednesday before knocking off No. 14 North Carolina in overtime in the semifinals. The Wildcats beat the Tigers in the 1985 Final Four on the way to their first national championship.

Memphis vs. Villanova spread: Villanova -3.5

Memphis vs. Villanova over/under: 146.5 points

Memphis vs. Villanova money line: Memphis +140, Villanova -169

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova lost to city rival Penn on Nov. 13, but it has responded with a trio of impressive wins over big-name opponents. The Wildcats opened this event with a win over Texas Tech, and they punched their ticket to the title game with a win over No. 14 North Carolina in overtime on Thursday. Senior forward Eric Dixon poured in 34 points on 11 of 19 shooting, and he completed his double-double with 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Justin Moore had a big game as well, scoring 16 points on 5 of 11 shooting. The 23-year-old leads Villanova with 16.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during his fifth collegiate season, while Dixon is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. Villanova has covered the spread in four of its last six games, and Memphis has gone winless against the spread in its last five games against Big East teams.

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis has raced out to an impressive 5-0 start to the season, beating Jackson State, Missouri and Alabama State before heading to the Bahamas. The Tigers have maintained their momentum in this tournament, starting with a 71-67 win over Michigan on Wednesday as 1-point favorites. Freshman forward Ashton Hardaway scored 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting off the bench in the win.

The Tigers were just as impressive on Thursday, beating No. 20 Arkansas as 1-point underdogs in an 84-79 final. Senior forward David Jones poured in a career-high 36 points, shooting a red-hot 10 of 14 from the floor. Jones leads Memphis with 18.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, topping five Tigers who are scoring at least eight points per game. See which team to pick here.

