A Top 25 showdown is set to take place on Tuesday when the No. 23 Memphis Tigers host the No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is 8-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Virginia is 9-1 overall. The Tigers have won 18 of their last 20 games at home, while the Cavaliers are 5-1 in their last six games played in December.

Memphis is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. Virginia odds, and the over/under is 132 points. Before entering any Virginia vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 season on a 100-63 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 12-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Virginia vs. Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Memphis vs. Virginia spread: Memphis -3.5

Memphis vs. Virginia over/under: 132 points

Memphis vs. Virginia money line: Memphis: -169, Virginia: +142

Memphis vs. Virginia picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Memphis

Memphis waltzed into its matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but the Tigers left with three. They had just enough and edged the Clemson Tigers out 79-77. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Memphis to victory, but perhaps none more so than David Jones, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds.

The team also got some help courtesy of Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 17 points along with six assists and three steals. For the season, Quinerly is averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 42.5% of his field goals and making 33.4% of his 3-point attempts.

What you need to know about Virginia

Meanwhile, Virginia entered its match on Saturday with four straight wins but the Cavaliers left with five. Not to be outdone by the Northeastern Huskies, the Cavaliers got past the Huskies on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Reece Beekman. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:57 mark of the second half when Virginia was facing a 37-24 deficit.

Beekman was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 21 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Beekman is averaging 12.5 points per game and he's knocking down 45.7% of his field goals.

How to make Memphis vs. Virginia picks

The model has simulated Memphis vs. Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Virginia vs. Memphis, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model on a 100-63 roll on top-rated college basketball picks.