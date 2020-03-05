Memphis vs. Wichita State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Memphis

Current Records: Wichita State 22-7; Memphis 20-9

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers and the Memphis Tigers are even-steven against one another since February of 2018 (2-2), but not for long. The Shockers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to FedExForum at 9 p.m. ET Thursday. They have kept their last three contests to within four points, so Memphis should be prepared for a fight.

Wichita State came out on top in a nail-biter against the SMU Mustangs on Sunday, sneaking past 66-62.

Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, winning 74-67. Memphis' forward Precious Achiuwa did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 22 rebounds along with five blocks.

Wichita State is now 22-7 while Memphis sits at 20-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Shockers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 16th in college basketball. But Memphis is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.20%, which places them first in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Tigers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Memphis and Wichita State both have two wins in their last four games.