Memphis vs. Wichita State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven model

The No. 21 Memphis Tigers will take on the No. 23 Wichita State Shockers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is 13-1 overall and 11-0 at home, while Memphis is 12-2 overall and 2-0 on the road. Memphis had a 10-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. The Shockers are gunning for their eighth consecutive win. The Shockers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Wichita State vs. Memphis odds, while the over-under is set at 140.5.

The Shockers made easy work of Ole Miss on Saturday in a 74-54 victory. Erik Stevenson shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six rebounds. Stevenson came into the game shooting 39.9 percent from the field this season.

Jamarius Burton added 16 points for Wichita State, and Grant Sherfield had 10. The Shockers' big key to victory was outscoring the opposition 20-1 off turnovers.

Meanwhile, Memphis entered their game against Georgia on Saturday without any home losses, but saw that run end. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, UGA took down Memphis 65-62. It was the Tigers' first loss since Nov. 12. Memphis did not score in the final 4:35 of the game.

Precious Achiuwa dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards along with three blocks. Alex Lomax added 11 points for the Tigers. DJ Jeffries missed the game because of an illness.

