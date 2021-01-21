The Memphis Tigers and the Wichita State Shockers are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. The Tigers are 6-5 overall and 4-1 at home, while Wichita State is 8-3 overall and 3-1 on the road.

Memphis vs. Wichita State spread: Memphis -3.5

Memphis vs. Wichita State over-under: 137 points

What you need to know about Memphis

Memphis was edged by Tulsa on Sunday, 58-57. Landers Nolley II (13 points) and Lester Quinones (12 points) were the top scorers for the Tigers. Memphis has lost three of its last five games. DeAndre Williams' layup with two seconds left wasn't enough for the Tigers. Malcolm Dandridge had 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was Memphis' first game since Dec. 29 after three postponements,

The Tigers committed a season-high 21 turnovers and had a season-low nine assists on Sunday. Memphis is leading the AAC in steals (9.0 per game) and turnovers (17.8) in league play.

What you need to know about Wichita State

Meanwhile, Wichita State didn't have too much trouble with Tulsa at home last week as it won 72-53. Morris Udeze had a career-high 20 points along with eight rebounds, and Tyson Etienne shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 20 points. It was the Shockers' fourth consecutive home win.

Wichita State has won seven of their past eight games. The Shockers have not played since Jan. 13. Their scheduled game on Sunday against SMU was postponed.

