The Wichita State Shockers will be looking to build on their two-game winning streak when they face the Memphis Tigers on Thursday night. Wichita State lost its first three games of American Athletic Conference play, but it has responded with wins over South Florida and Tulsa. Memphis is returning home after splitting a two-game road trip against UCF and Temple.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 10 points in the latest Memphis vs. Wichita State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 139.

Memphis vs. Wichita State spread: Memphis -10

Memphis vs. Wichita State over/under: 139 points

Memphis vs. Wichita State money line: Memphis -550, Wichita State +400

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis has been dominant in this recent head-to-head series, winning and covering the spread in six of the last seven matchups. The Tigers also have some momentum following their 61-59 win at Temple on Sunday, as star guard Kendric Davis knocked down a game-winning jumper with one second remaining. Big man DeAndre Williams had a fantastic outing, scoring 20 points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking three shots.

Davis, who leads Memphis with 21.2 points per game, scored 16 points in the second half of the win against Temple. Wichita State has only played four true road games this season, losing two of them. The Shockers have only covered the spread once in their last eight games this season.

Why Wichita State can cover

Memphis has been winning games at a relatively high rate of late, but it has not been cashing tickets for its backers. The Tigers failed to cover the spread for the seventh consecutive game when they beat Temple by two points as 5-point favorites. They have gone winless against the spread in their last five home games, making them a team to avoid right now.

Wichita State has responded from a slow start to conference play with consecutive wins against South Florida and Tulsa. Senior forward James Rojas recorded a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the win against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, while junior guard Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 19 points. Senior guard Craig Porter Jr. is the team's leading scorer overall this season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

