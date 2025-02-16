The No. 14 Memphis Tigers (21-4) will finish their two-game road trip as they travel to play the Wichita State Shockers (14-10) in an American Athletic Conference battle on Sunday. The Tigers are heading into this contest on an eight-game win streak. On Feb. 13, Memphis defeated South Florida 80-65. Meanwhile, the Shockers have strung along a three-game win streak. Wichita State beat UTSA 69-64 on Feb. 12. These teams played on Jan. 23, where Memphis topped Wichita State 61-53.

Tipoff from Charles Koch Arena is at noon ET. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Wichita State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Wichita State vs. Memphis picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Memphis vs. Wichita State:

Memphis vs. Wichita State spread: Tigers -7.5

Memphis vs. Wichita State over/under: 150.5 points

Memphis vs. Wichita State money line: Tigers -342, Shockers +271

Why Wichita State can cover

Senior guard Xavier Bell thrives when he puts the ball on the floor and attacks downhill. Bell leads the team in points (14.6) per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds. The Kansas native has tallied at least 18 points in four of his last seven games. On Feb. 9 against South Florida, Bell had 26 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Junior forward Corey Washington is an impactful force in the frontcourt. He logs 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and one steal per game. Washington has recorded six double-doubles this season. In the win over UTSA, Washington finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.

Why Memphis can cover

Sophomore guard PJ Haggerty is a smooth ball handler who can score from all three levels on the court. Haggerty ranks fourth in the nation in points per game (21.5) to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The Texas native has scored 20-plus points in seven of his last 10 games. In the Jan. 23 win over Wichita State, Haggerty racked up 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Senior guard Tyrese Hunter is an all-around playmaker in the backcourt. He averages 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Hunter has tallied 15-plus points in five of his last eight games. In his previous outing, Hunter had 15 points and six rebounds.

How to make Memphis vs. Wichita State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 150 points.

So who wins Memphis vs. Wichita State, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.