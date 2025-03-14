The American Athletic Conference has reached its quarterfinals stage, with four games on tap on Friday. The first of those sees the top-seeded Memphis Tigers facing the 8-seeded Wichita State Shockers. The Tigers (26-5) are ranked No. 16 in the country and received a bye to the AAC Tournament quarterfinals, while the Shockers (19-13) defeated South Florida on Thursday to reach this round. Memphis has won this tournament once before (2023), while Wichita State is still searching for its first AAC Tournament championship.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The Tigers are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Wichita State vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under is 148.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Memphis vs. Wichita State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Wichita State vs. Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Memphis vs. Wichita State:

Wichita State vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -9.5

Wichita State vs. Memphis over/under: 148.5 points

Wichita State vs. Memphis money line: Wichita State +337, Memphis -4441

WICH: The Shockers are 8-3 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season

MEM: The Tigers are 3-1 ATS in neutral-site games

Wichita State vs. Memphis picks: See picks at SportsLine

Wichita State vs. Memphis streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Memphis can cover

Wichita State was forced to win on Thursday in order to play on Friday, while Memphis hasn't played since last Friday, and that's a huge advantage for the Tigers. Not only will the Tigers have much fresher legs, but Memphis is 8-3 against the spread when it has at least four days of rest. Penny Hardaway's crew enters on a five-game winning streak, and it has been nearly flawless over the last two months of the season, going 13-1 over its past 14 games.

Memphis has a veteran-laden squad as seven of the top eight players, in terms of both points scored and minutes played, are seniors. The one exception is the team's best player, PJ Haggerty, who may very well be the best player in the conference. He leads the AAC in scoring (21.2 points), ranks third in steals (1.8) and is ninth in assists (3.8). He ranks fifth in all of Division I in points per game and powers an offense that ranks seventh, nationally, in 3-point percentage (38.8%). See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Wichita State can cover

It was less than a month ago that the Shockers shocked the Tigers by beating them 84-79 in overtime. That remains Memphis' only defeat over its last 14 games as Wichita State used a true team effort to get the victory as five players had at least 11 points. Quincy Ballard led the way with 19 points, while Corey Washington was an unstoppable force with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Wichita State covered as 7.5-point underdogs in that contest is 9-3 against the spread over its last 12 games.

Paul Mills' squad dominates the glass on a nightly basis, leading the AAC in total rebounds and ranking third in offensive boards. Those strengths could be magnified on Friday as Memphis' weakness is rebounding. Out of the 364 Division I teams, 341 of them give up fewer offensive rebounds per game than the Tigers. The Shockers average 11.7 offensive boards per game and all five of Memphis' losses have come when its opponent had 11 or more offensive rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Memphis vs. Wichita State picks

The model has simulated Wichita State vs. Memphis 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Over the total, projecting 150 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. Wichita State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wichita State vs. Memphis spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 225-165 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.