Memphis will look to get back on track Saturday when it hosts Wichita State on CBS. The Tigers have lost their last four games in AAC play and run the risk of being on the bubble come Selection Sunday unless they turn things around quickly.

The Tigers were once ranked inside the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The last time these two teams met on Jan. 14, Memphis improved to 15-2 overall and a perfect 4-0 in conference play with a 112-86 win over Wichita State on the road. Since that game, Memphis has lost to USF, Tulane, UAB and most recently, Rice to drop to the middle of the conference standings.

Wichita State is tied with Temple for last place in the ACC. The Shockers started the season 7-1 but have since lost 11 of their last 13 games to fall to 9-12 overall and 1-7 in AAC play. Wichita State recently picked up its first conference win of the season at home against SMU earlier this week.

Memphis vs. Wichita State prediction, picks

Memphis has gone from being ranked inside the top 10 of the polls to a team that could be in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament entirely unless they turn things around fast. The Tigers are coming off their fourth loss in a row to Rice and have a chance to get back on track at home against a Wichita State team tied for last place in the AAC. The veteran experience on Memphis' roster makes it seem like they're bound to bounce back. Prediction: Memphis -11

