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🏀 Five things to know Monday

⚖️ Do not miss this: NBA proposes anti-tanking measures

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Tanking has been the talk of the NBA since the All-Star break, leaving Adam Silver with no choice but to implement measures to curb what appear to be intentional losses. After more than a month of brainstorming, the league reportedly proposed three potential solutions at its board of governors meeting last week that would change the draft lottery.

Option A: 18-team lottery including seeds Nos. 7-15; flat odds for 10 worst teams; every pick drawn in lottery

18-team lottery including seeds Nos. 7-15; flat odds for 10 worst teams; every pick drawn in lottery Option B: 22-team lottery including first-round playoff losers; order determined by cumulative two-year record; 25-win floor; top four picks drawn in lottery

22-team lottery including first-round playoff losers; order determined by cumulative two-year record; 25-win floor; top four picks drawn in lottery Option C: 18-team lottery including seeds Nos. 7-15; flat odds for five worst teams; drawing for top five picks; second drawing for next 13 picks

While the selected option should, on paper, curb the tanking crisis, it could also come with unintended consequences. Sam Quinn explained why each of them could backfire. In fact, he argued that tanking is simply an unfixable problem.

Quinn: "The trouble here is that there is no objective definition of tanking. You know it when you see it. So the NBA would either have to invent strict, measurable criteria for tanking, or it would have to ask its fans to trust it to enforce subjective rules consistently. I just don't think either is possible."

In addition to the three options, the league could also implement harsher penalties for offending tankers. Under the proposal, Silver would have the power to take away a team's first-round pick, move that pick to the end of the lottery or first round and fine the team millions of dollars.

⛹️‍♂️ Men's Sweet 16, Elite Eight recap

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Two more rounds of the Men's NCAA Tournament are in the books. Let's relive everything from the second batch of Sweet 16 games onward.

Friday (Sweet 16): Both No. 1 seeds, Duke and Michigan, took care of business to close the Sweet 16. UConn nearly squandered a 19-point lead but held on to defeat No. 3 Michigan State. No. 6 Tennessee cruised past a Joshua Jefferson-less No. 2 Iowa State.

Duke was perhaps the most impressive winner of the day because of its toughness. Caleb Foster somehow returned to action a mere three weeks after undergoing foot surgery.

On the losing side, Kelvin Sampson saw a perfect opportunity to return to the Final Four slip through his fingers. He said he still enjoys coaching, but at 70 years old, his long-term future at Houston gets murkier by the year. Meanwhile, Tom Izzo and Rick Pitino made it clear they intend to keep coaching at 71 and 73, respectively.

Tommy Lloyd is the first coach to take the Wildcats to the Final Four since the great Lute Olson, and he did it his own way. Brad Underwood has a formula of his own, too, and it involves a whole lot of European firepower.

Unfortunately for Matt Painter, a significant rebuild is in store with his veteran core reaching its end in the Elite Eight defeat.

Sunday (Elite Eight): Michigan made light work of Tennessee in a 33-point drubbing to get to the Final Four in Year 2 under Dusty May, who will continue to hear his name floated for other jobs. UConn pulled off an instantly legendary comeback to shock Duke and somehow erase a 19-point deficit en route to the national semifinals.

With one heroic shot, UConn freshman Braylon Mullins became a tournament icon and will (possibly) never need to buy another ice cream at Storrs' Dairy Bar. His game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds to play in the team's magical win is the shot of March and a moment that will live on in Huskies lore -- especially if they go on to win another title. It also means Jon Scheyer has to stomach another stunning exit from the dance.

⛹️‍♀️ Women's Sweet 16, Elite Eight recap

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Two spots in the Final Four are secured in the Women's NCAA Tournament, and the other two will be claimed tonight. This is how we got here.

Friday (Sweet 16): UConn and UCLA continued their dominance while No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 3 Duke both pulled off upset wins over No. 2 seeds Vanderbilt and LSU, respectively.

Ashlon Jackson sent the Tigers packing and became a March Madness hero with a 3-pointer that put Duke on top at the buzzer. And in the other upset, Hannah Hidalgo stole the show with a 31-point triple-double that included 10 steals. Mikayla Blakes, meanwhile, came up on the losing end of the tremendous guard battle in Vanderbilt's loss.

A couple of coaches made headlines, too. Kim Mulkey dismissed retirement chatter following LSU's heartbreaking defeat, and Geno Auriemma put the NCAA on blast for how it operates the tournament.

Saturday (Sweet 16): It was a chalky day for the bracket as all four favorites (No. 1 Texas, No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU) won by double digits.

No. 10 Virginia saw its Cinderella run come to an end, but not before Kymora Johnson made a name for herself as a tournament star with quite the backstory.

Sunday (Elite Eight): UConn and UCLA secured their spots in the Final Four and did so by double digits. It took a comeback from the Bruins, though, who trailed Duke by as many as 10 points.

The Huskies are inevitable. The reigning national champions fulfilled their destiny with a return to the Final Four, and all that's left is to hoist another trophy. After their defense stymied Hidalgo and the Fighting Irish, it looks capable of carrying them to another championship.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Men's friendly: Cyprus vs. Moldova, Noon on FS2

⚽ Men's friendly: Germany vs. Ghana, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Pirates at Reds, 6:40 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Women's Elite Eight: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 1 Texas, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 76ers at Heat, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Penguins at Islanders, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 Bulls at Spurs, 8 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Women's Elite Eight: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Pistons at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚾ Giants at Padres, 9:40 p.m. on FS1