Chattanooga Mocs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Chattanooga 10-7, Mercer 8-9

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Chattanooga has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Chattanooga Mocs and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

The point spread may have favored Chattanooga on Saturday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 70-54 to the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Chattanooga has scored all season.

Despite the loss, Chattanooga got a solid performance out of Trey Bonham, who scored 25 points. Less helpful for Chattanooga was Honor Huff's abysmal 0-9 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Chattanooga struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Catamounts on Saturday and fell 64-52. Mercer has not had much luck with Western Carolina recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Mocs' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-7. As for the Bears, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Chattanooga strolled past Mercer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 73-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.