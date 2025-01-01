Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-5, Mercer 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Mercer is preparing for their first Southern matchup of the season on Wednesday. They and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off at 3:00 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. The Bears will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, Mercer narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Georgia State 71-68.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak last Saturday. They took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana.

The losing side was boosted by Honor Huff, who scored 20 points. What's more, he also racked up six threes, the most he's had since back in February of 2024.

Mercer now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Chattanooga, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Mercer hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.6 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Mercer is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Chattanooga is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.