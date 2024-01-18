Halftime Report

Chattanooga is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 31-23, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Chattanooga keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, Mercer will have to make due with an 8-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Chattanooga 10-7, Mercer 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Chattanooga has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Chattanooga Mocs and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Chattanooga last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 70-54 fall against the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Chattanooga has scored all season.

Chattanooga's defeat came about despite a quality game from Trey Bonham, who scored 25 points. Less helpful for Chattanooga was Honor Huff's abysmal 0-9 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Chattanooga struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bears couldn't handle the Catamounts on Saturday and fell 64-52. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mercer in their matchups with Western Carolina: they've now lost three in a row.

The Mocs' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-7. As for the Bears, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Looking forward, Chattanooga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Chattanooga strolled past Mercer in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 73-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chattanooga is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mocs, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.