Who's Playing
ETSU Buccaneers @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: ETSU 10-11, Mercer 9-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
ETSU and Mercer are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena.
On Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Buccaneers had to settle for a 75-72 loss against the Bulldogs. ETSU has struggled against Samford recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Even though they lost, ETSU were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Samford only pulled down five offensive rebounds.
Mercer can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 70-64 victory over the Spartans.
The Buccaneers have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-12.
ETSU was able to grind out a solid win over Mercer in their previous matchup on January 3rd, winning 80-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for ETSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Mercer and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 03, 2024 - ETSU 80 vs. Mercer 69
- Jan 25, 2023 - Mercer 71 vs. ETSU 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Mercer 68 vs. ETSU 55
- Feb 16, 2022 - Mercer 65 vs. ETSU 56
- Jan 19, 2022 - ETSU 72 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 17, 2021 - Mercer 71 vs. ETSU 64
- Feb 03, 2021 - ETSU 70 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - ETSU 73 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 29, 2020 - Mercer 71 vs. ETSU 55
- Feb 16, 2019 - ETSU 88 vs. Mercer 69