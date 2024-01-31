Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: ETSU 10-11, Mercer 9-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

ETSU and Mercer are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena.

On Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Buccaneers had to settle for a 75-72 loss against the Bulldogs. ETSU has struggled against Samford recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, ETSU were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Samford only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Mercer can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 70-64 victory over the Spartans.

The Buccaneers have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-12.

ETSU was able to grind out a solid win over Mercer in their previous matchup on January 3rd, winning 80-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for ETSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Mercer and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.