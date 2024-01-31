Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: ETSU 10-11, Mercer 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

ETSU and the Bears are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. ETSU is expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

ETSU suffered their closest defeat since November 22, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 75-72. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for ETSU in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, ETSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Samford only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mercer finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 70-64 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season. As for the Bears, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-12.

While only Mercer took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

ETSU beat the Bears 80-69 in their previous matchup on January 3rd. The rematch might be a little tougher for ETSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Mercer is a slight 1.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Mercer and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.