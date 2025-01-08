Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: ETSU 8-7, Mercer 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

ETSU and Mercer are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. The Buccaneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The experts predicted ETSU would be headed in after a win, but Wofford made sure that didn't happen. ETSU fell just short of Wofford by a score of 81-78 on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Buccaneers have suffered since February 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, Mercer had already won two in a row and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Keydets 70-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bears have posted against the Keydets since January 23, 2021.

ETSU's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7. As for Mercer, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: ETSU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, ETSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Currently 8-5 against the spread, Mercer has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, ETSU is only 4-9 ATS.

Odds

ETSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Mercer and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.