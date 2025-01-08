Who's Playing
ETSU Buccaneers @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: ETSU 8-7, Mercer 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
What to Know
ETSU and Mercer are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. The Buccaneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
The experts predicted ETSU would be headed in after a win, but Wofford made sure that didn't happen. ETSU fell just short of Wofford by a score of 81-78 on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Buccaneers have suffered since February 10, 2024.
Meanwhile, Mercer had already won two in a row and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Keydets 70-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bears have posted against the Keydets since January 23, 2021.
ETSU's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7. As for Mercer, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: ETSU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
As for their next game, ETSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Currently 8-5 against the spread, Mercer has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, ETSU is only 4-9 ATS.
Odds
ETSU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 152.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mercer and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 31, 2024 - ETSU 54 vs. Mercer 49
- Jan 03, 2024 - ETSU 80 vs. Mercer 69
- Jan 25, 2023 - Mercer 71 vs. ETSU 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Mercer 68 vs. ETSU 55
- Feb 16, 2022 - Mercer 65 vs. ETSU 56
- Jan 19, 2022 - ETSU 72 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 17, 2021 - Mercer 71 vs. ETSU 64
- Feb 03, 2021 - ETSU 70 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - ETSU 73 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 29, 2020 - Mercer 71 vs. ETSU 55