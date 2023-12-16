Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: FGCU 3-8, Mercer 3-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will be home for the holidays to greet the FGCU Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Mercer will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Mercer had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They managed a 64-60 victory over the Panthers on Saturday. The victory was just what Mercer needed coming off of a 83-62 loss in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, FGCU managed to keep up with Minnesota until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Eagles found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-57 punch to the gut against the Golden Gophers. Having soared to a lofty 87 points in the game before, FGCU's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Despite their defeat, FGCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cyrus Largie, who scored nine points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Largie has scored all season.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

Mercer came up short against FGCU in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 67-62. Will Mercer have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Mercer is a slight 2-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FGCU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mercer.