Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Georgia State 4-4, Mercer 2-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Mercer Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Despite being away, Georgia State is looking at a one-point advantage in the spread.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Georgia State proved on Monday. They steamrolled past the Knights 89-57 at home.

Meanwhile, Mercer's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They suffered a painful 83-62 loss at the hands of the Jaguars. Mercer didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The win got the Panthers back to even at 4-4. As for the Bears, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Georgia State came out on top in a nail-biter against Mercer in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 85-83. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Mercer.