Georgia State Panthers @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Georgia State 4-4, Mercer 2-6

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Georgia State Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Mercer Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Mercer took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Georgia State proved on Monday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 89-57 win over the Knights.

Meanwhile, Mercer's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-62 to the Jaguars. Mercer didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The victory got the Panthers back to even at 4-4. As for the Bears, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Georgia State came out on top in a nail-biter against Mercer in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 85-83. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Georgia State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Mercer.