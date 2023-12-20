2nd Quarter Report

Mercer already has more points against Queens than they managed in total against FGCU on Saturday. Mercer has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Queens 84-65.

Mercer entered the game having won three straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it four, or will Queens step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Queens 6-6, Mercer 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Queens has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Mercer Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hawkins Arena. Queens is expected to lose this one by a single point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, the Royals couldn't handle the Mountaineers and fell 93-81.

Queens struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Mercer scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 70-65 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Mercer.

The Royals' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-6. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 4-6.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Mercer, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Queens' sizeable advantage in that area, Mercer will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Mercer is a slight 1-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.