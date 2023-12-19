Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Queens 6-6, Mercer 4-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Queens has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Mercer Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hawkins Arena.

Last Wednesday, the Royals couldn't handle the Mountaineers and fell 93-81.

Queens struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Mercer scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 70-65 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Mercer.

The Royals' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-6. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 4-6.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Mercer, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given Queens' sizeable advantage in that area, Mercer will need to find a way to close that gap.