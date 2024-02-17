Who's Playing
Samford Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: Samford 23-3, Mercer 11-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Hawkins Arena. Samford will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
Samford can now show off ten landslide victories after their most recent match on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Catamounts 88-62 at home.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Mercer on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 73-60 to the Terriers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mercer in their matchups with the Terriers: they've now lost five in a row.
The Bulldogs' victory was their 15th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 23-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.0 points per game. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 11-15.
Samford beat the Bears 87-80 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Samford since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Mercer has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Samford.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Samford 87 vs. Mercer 80
- Feb 08, 2023 - Samford 70 vs. Mercer 69
- Dec 28, 2022 - Samford 78 vs. Mercer 69
- Jan 26, 2022 - Samford 75 vs. Mercer 61
- Jan 05, 2022 - Mercer 83 vs. Samford 80
- Mar 05, 2021 - Mercer 87 vs. Samford 59
- Feb 10, 2021 - Mercer 77 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 08, 2021 - Mercer 89 vs. Samford 82
- Feb 19, 2020 - Mercer 106 vs. Samford 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Mercer 90 vs. Samford 75