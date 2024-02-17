Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Samford 23-3, Mercer 11-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Hawkins Arena. Samford will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Samford can now show off ten landslide victories after their most recent match on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Catamounts 88-62 at home.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Mercer on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 73-60 to the Terriers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mercer in their matchups with the Terriers: they've now lost five in a row.

The Bulldogs' victory was their 15th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 23-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.0 points per game. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 11-15.

Samford beat the Bears 87-80 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Samford since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Mercer has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Samford.