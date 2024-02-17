Halftime Report

Samford is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Samford leads 40-38 over the Bears.

Samford entered the match having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Mercer step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Samford 23-3, Mercer 11-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Samford Bulldogs and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Hawkins Arena. Samford is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

Samford put the finishing touches on their tenth blowout victory of the season on Wednesday. They blew past the Catamounts, posting a 88-62 win at home.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Mercer last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 73-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Terriers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mercer in their matchups with the Terriers: they've now lost five in a row.

The Bulldogs' win was their 15th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 23-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.0 points per game. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-15.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Samford beat the Bears 87-80 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Samford since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Samford is a big 10-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Mercer has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Samford.