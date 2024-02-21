Who's Playing
The Citadel Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: The Citadel 10-17, Mercer 12-15
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
What to Know
Mercer is 8-2 against the Bulldogs since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Even though Samford scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Mercer still came out on top. The Bears managed a 88-84 victory over the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, The Citadel finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. Everything went their way against the Keydets on Saturday as the Bulldogs made off with a 76-51 victory. The score was close at the half, but The Citadel pulled away in the second half with 42 points.
The Bears' win bumped their record up to 12-15. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 10-17.
Mercer couldn't quite finish off the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January and fell 68-66. Will Mercer have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.
- Jan 24, 2024 - The Citadel 68 vs. Mercer 66
- Mar 03, 2023 - Mercer 66 vs. The Citadel 41
- Feb 25, 2023 - Mercer 72 vs. The Citadel 50
- Jan 28, 2023 - Mercer 74 vs. The Citadel 65
- Feb 23, 2022 - The Citadel 71 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 17, 2022 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 64
- Feb 22, 2021 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 52
- Jan 20, 2021 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - Mercer 73 vs. The Citadel 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Mercer 76 vs. The Citadel 71