Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: The Citadel 10-17, Mercer 12-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mercer is 8-2 against the Bulldogs since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Samford scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Mercer still came out on top. The Bears managed a 88-84 victory over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, The Citadel finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. Everything went their way against the Keydets on Saturday as the Bulldogs made off with a 76-51 victory. The score was close at the half, but The Citadel pulled away in the second half with 42 points.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 12-15. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 10-17.

Mercer couldn't quite finish off the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January and fell 68-66. Will Mercer have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.