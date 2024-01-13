Who's Playing
Western Carolina Catamounts @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: Western Carolina 14-2, Mercer 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Hawkins Arena. Western Carolina is coming into the match hot, having won their last eight games.
ETSU typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Western Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 80-66. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% better than the opposition, as Western Carolina's was.
Meanwhile, the Bears were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 74-73 to the Terriers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mercer in their matchups with Wofford: they've now lost four in a row.
Mercer struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Catamounts pushed their record up to 14-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.
Western Carolina skirted past Mercer 71-68 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or does Mercer have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Western Carolina 71 vs. Mercer 68
- Jan 07, 2023 - Western Carolina 73 vs. Mercer 45
- Mar 04, 2022 - Mercer 81 vs. Western Carolina 53
- Feb 19, 2022 - Western Carolina 69 vs. Mercer 65
- Jan 22, 2022 - Mercer 72 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 27, 2021 - Western Carolina 85 vs. Mercer 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Mercer 78 vs. Western Carolina 76
- Mar 07, 2020 - Western Carolina 70 vs. Mercer 56
- Jan 22, 2020 - Mercer 85 vs. Western Carolina 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - Western Carolina 79 vs. Mercer 71