Western Carolina Catamounts @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Western Carolina 14-2, Mercer 8-8

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Hawkins Arena. Western Carolina is coming into the match hot, having won their last eight games.

ETSU typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Western Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 80-66. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% better than the opposition, as Western Carolina's was.

Meanwhile, the Bears were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 74-73 to the Terriers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mercer in their matchups with Wofford: they've now lost four in a row.

Mercer struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Catamounts pushed their record up to 14-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.

Western Carolina skirted past Mercer 71-68 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or does Mercer have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.