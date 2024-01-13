Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Western Carolina 14-2, Mercer 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Hawkins Arena. Western Carolina is coming into the match hot, having won their last eight games.

ETSU typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Western Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 80-66. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% better than the opposition, as Western Carolina's was.

Meanwhile, the Bears were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 74-73 to the Terriers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mercer in their matchups with Wofford: they've now lost four in a row.

Mercer struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Catamounts pushed their record up to 14-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.

As for their game on Saturday, Western Carolina is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Western Carolina skirted past Mercer 71-68 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Western Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Mercer turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Western Carolina is a 3-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.