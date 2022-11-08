A pair of mid-major programs will get their 2022 college basketball seasons started on Tuesday as the East Carolina Pirates host the Mercer Bears. ECU went 15-15 last season, which was its ninth straight season with a non-winning record, while Mercer posted a 16-17 record. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2016, and Mercer holds the 3-2 all-time edge.

Tip-off from Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bears are 1-point favorites in the latest Mercer vs. East Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 132.5. Before making any East Carolina vs. Mercer picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mercer vs. East Carolina and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for East Carolina vs. Mercer:

Mercer vs. East Carolina spread: Bears -1

Mercer vs. East Carolina over/under: 132.5 points

MER: The Bears went 16-15 ATS last season

ECU: The pirates went 16-14 ATS last season

Mercer vs. East Carolina picks: See picks here



Why Mercer can cover

The Bears lost their top two scorers from last season, which means more will be needed from the likes of James Glisson III and Kamar Robertson. Those two both averaged in double-figures a year ago, but the team also has incoming transfer Jalen Cobb, who missed all of last season with an injury. Cobb previously played at Fordham, where he averaged 9.7 points per game over three seasons and ranked among the top 10 in steals per game in the conference each of his three seasons with the Rams.

Mercer will be hoping for more success on the road as the team went just 4-11 in away games last season. The Bears are one of the best free throw shooting teams in the nation, as they finished 18th nationally at 77 percent last year.

Why East Carolina can cover

The Pirates lost their top six scorers from a year ago, leading to a roster makeover. Thus, the team will lean heavily on sophomores RJ Felton and Brandon Johnson, but they combined to average just 9.8 points per game a year ago. Seven footer Ludgy Debaut will also step into a larger role after playing just 16.1 minutes per game last season.

ECU is hoping its new players being featured leads to better efficiency from the floor. The Pirates knocked down just 40.6% of their field goals last season which ranked 329th in the nation. What East Carolina did do exceptionally well a year ago was prevent second opportunities as its 9.9 offensive rebounds allowed per game was the second-best mark in the conference.

How to make Mercer vs. East Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, suggesting the teams combine for a total of 143 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins East Carolina vs. Mercer? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mercer vs. East Carolina spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,200 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the last six years, and find out.