Who's Playing
Furman @ Mercer
Current Records: Furman 12-5; Mercer 7-10
What to Know
The Mercer Bears have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Furman Paladins and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 14 of 2016. The Bears and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. Furman should still be riding high after a victory, while Mercer will be looking to right the ship.
2023 "welcomed" Mercer with a 73-45 beatdown courtesy of the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Furman strolled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 70-56.
Mercer is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Bears against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Mercer's loss took them down to 7-10 while Furman's victory pulled them up to 12-5. A win for Mercer would reverse both their bad luck and Furman's good luck. We'll see if Mercer manages to pull off that tough task or if Furman keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Paladins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Furman have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Mercer.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Furman 80 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - Furman 80 vs. Mercer 50
- Jan 08, 2022 - Furman 81 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - Furman 70 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Furman 83 vs. Mercer 80
- Feb 05, 2020 - Furman 79 vs. Mercer 57
- Dec 20, 2019 - Furman 64 vs. Mercer 62
- Mar 09, 2019 - Furman 85 vs. Mercer 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Furman 74 vs. Mercer 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Furman 71 vs. Mercer 58
- Feb 01, 2018 - Furman 85 vs. Mercer 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - Furman 74 vs. Mercer 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Furman 70 vs. Mercer 68
- Jan 02, 2017 - Furman 71 vs. Mercer 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Furman 85 vs. Mercer 74
- Jan 14, 2016 - Mercer 69 vs. Furman 65