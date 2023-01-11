Who's Playing

Furman @ Mercer

Current Records: Furman 12-5; Mercer 7-10

The Mercer Bears have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Furman Paladins and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 14 of 2016. The Bears and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. Furman should still be riding high after a victory, while Mercer will be looking to right the ship.

2023 "welcomed" Mercer with a 73-45 beatdown courtesy of the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Furman strolled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 70-56.

Mercer is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Bears against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Mercer's loss took them down to 7-10 while Furman's victory pulled them up to 12-5. A win for Mercer would reverse both their bad luck and Furman's good luck. We'll see if Mercer manages to pull off that tough task or if Furman keeps their momentum going instead.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

The Paladins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Furman have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Mercer.