Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ Mercer
Current Records: Kennesaw State 4-3; Mercer 4-4
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Hawkins Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.
Kennesaw State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 64-61 to the VCU Rams. The losing side was boosted by forward Demond Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Mercer came up short against the Towson Tigers on Sunday, falling 70-60.
The losses put the Owls at 4-3 and the Bears at 4-4. Kennesaw State is 1-1 after losses this season, Mercer 3-0.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Mercer won five games and tied one game in their last six contests with Kennesaw State.
- Dec 01, 2021 - Mercer 0 vs. Kennesaw State 0
- Dec 22, 2020 - Mercer 81 vs. Kennesaw State 71
- Nov 11, 2019 - Mercer 74 vs. Kennesaw State 62
- Dec 28, 2017 - Mercer 89 vs. Kennesaw State 56
- Dec 28, 2016 - Mercer 80 vs. Kennesaw State 76
- Dec 30, 2015 - Mercer 76 vs. Kennesaw State 73