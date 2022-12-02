Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Mercer

Current Records: Kennesaw State 4-3; Mercer 4-4

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Hawkins Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

Kennesaw State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 64-61 to the VCU Rams. The losing side was boosted by forward Demond Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mercer came up short against the Towson Tigers on Sunday, falling 70-60.

The losses put the Owls at 4-3 and the Bears at 4-4. Kennesaw State is 1-1 after losses this season, Mercer 3-0.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mercer won five games and tied one game in their last six contests with Kennesaw State.