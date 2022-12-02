Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ Mercer
Current Records: Kennesaw State 4-3; Mercer 4-4
What to Know
The Kennesaw State Owls are 0-6 against the Mercer Bears since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Owls will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Hawkins Arena at 7 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Kennesaw State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 64-61 to the VCU Rams. Forward Demond Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Mercer came up short against the Towson Tigers on Sunday, falling 70-60.
Kennesaw State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Kennesaw State is now 4-3 while Mercer sits at 4-4. The Owls are 1-1 after losses this season, the Bears 3-0.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
Odds
The Bears are a 4.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
