Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Mercer

Current Records: Morehead State 6-5; Mercer 5-6

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will take on the Morehead State Eagles at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Morehead State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column.

Mercer was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 67-62 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Morehead State has finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Georgia Southern Eagles 74-71.

Mercer is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Mercer's loss took them down to 5-6 while Morehead State's win pulled them up to 6-5. We'll see if Mercer can steal Morehead State's luck or if Morehead State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 7-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.