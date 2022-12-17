Who's Playing

Morehead State @ Mercer

Current Records: Morehead State 6-5; Mercer 5-6

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Mercer Bears at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Morehead State will be strutting in after a win while Mercer will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday Morehead State sidestepped the Georgia Southern Eagles for a 74-71 victory. It took five tries, but Morehead State can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Meanwhile, the Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 67-62 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Mercer's defeat took them down to 5-6 while Morehead State's win pulled them up to 6-5. A win for Mercer would reverse both their bad luck and Morehead State's good luck. We'll see if Mercer manages to pull off that tough task or if Morehead State keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.