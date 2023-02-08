Who's Playing

Samford @ Mercer

Current Records: Samford 16-9; Mercer 12-13

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will stay at home another game and welcome the Samford Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Hawkins Arena. The Bears will be seeking to avenge the 78-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 28 of last year.

Mercer took their contest against the VMI Keydets this past Saturday by a conclusive 80-54 score. Mercer got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalyn McCreary (22), guard Braden Sparks (15), guard Michael Zanoni (13), and guard Harrison Drake (11).

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs had enough points to win and then some against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers this past Saturday, taking their matchup 73-62. Samford's guard A.J. Staton-McCray filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with six rebounds and five steals.

Mercer is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their 11 home games.

Their wins bumped Mercer to 12-13 and Samford to 16-9. This past Saturday the Bears relied heavily on Jalyn McCreary, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards. It will be up to Samford's defense to limit his damage Wednesday.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mercer have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Samford.