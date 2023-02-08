Who's Playing
Samford @ Mercer
Current Records: Samford 16-9; Mercer 12-13
What to Know
The Mercer Bears will stay at home another game and welcome the Samford Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Hawkins Arena. The Bears will be seeking to avenge the 78-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 28 of last year.
Mercer took their contest against the VMI Keydets this past Saturday by a conclusive 80-54 score. Mercer got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalyn McCreary (22), guard Braden Sparks (15), guard Michael Zanoni (13), and guard Harrison Drake (11).
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs had enough points to win and then some against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers this past Saturday, taking their matchup 73-62. Samford's guard A.J. Staton-McCray filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points along with six rebounds and five steals.
Mercer is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their 11 home games.
Their wins bumped Mercer to 12-13 and Samford to 16-9. This past Saturday the Bears relied heavily on Jalyn McCreary, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards. It will be up to Samford's defense to limit his damage Wednesday.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Mercer have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Samford.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Samford 78 vs. Mercer 69
- Jan 26, 2022 - Samford 75 vs. Mercer 61
- Jan 05, 2022 - Mercer 83 vs. Samford 80
- Mar 05, 2021 - Mercer 87 vs. Samford 59
- Feb 10, 2021 - Mercer 77 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 08, 2021 - Mercer 89 vs. Samford 82
- Feb 19, 2020 - Mercer 106 vs. Samford 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Mercer 90 vs. Samford 75
- Feb 21, 2019 - Mercer 65 vs. Samford 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Mercer 93 vs. Samford 87
- Feb 12, 2018 - Mercer 74 vs. Samford 69
- Jan 13, 2018 - Mercer 81 vs. Samford 50
- Feb 27, 2017 - Mercer 88 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 11, 2017 - Mercer 68 vs. Samford 65
- Feb 01, 2016 - Mercer 85 vs. Samford 70
- Jan 02, 2016 - Mercer 69 vs. Samford 50