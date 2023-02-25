Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Mercer

Current Records: The Citadel 10-20; Mercer 12-18

What to Know

The Mercer Bears are 12-4 against the The Citadel Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bears and The Citadel will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena.

It was close but no cigar for Mercer as they fell 70-67 to the Furman Paladins on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, The Citadel came up short against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday, falling 78-70.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mercer have won 12 out of their last 16 games against The Citadel.