Who's Playing
UNCG @ Mercer
Current Records: UNCG 14-9; Mercer 11-12
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the UNCG Spartans will be on the road. The Spartans and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hawkins Arena. Bragging rights belong to UNCG for now since they're up 12-4 across their past 16 matchups.
UNCG ended up a good deal behind the Furman Paladins when they played on Sunday, losing 69-57.
Meanwhile, Mercer bagged a 74-65 victory over the The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday. Four players on Mercer scored in the double digits: forward Jalyn McCreary (26), guard Jah Quinones (13), guard Shawn Walker Jr. (10), and guard Luis Hurtado Jr. (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, UNCG is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
Mercer's win lifted them to 11-12 while UNCG's loss dropped them down to 14-9. Jalyn McCreary will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards on Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UNCG's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
Odds
The Spartans are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
UNCG have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Mercer.
- Jan 21, 2023 - UNCG 59 vs. Mercer 48
- Feb 13, 2022 - Mercer 73 vs. UNCG 64
- Jan 15, 2022 - Mercer 58 vs. UNCG 49
- Mar 08, 2021 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Mercer 74
- Jan 27, 2021 - UNCG 81 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 15, 2020 - UNCG 67 vs. Mercer 55
- Jan 01, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Mercer 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - UNCG 74 vs. Mercer 47
- Jan 26, 2019 - UNCG 88 vs. Mercer 81
- Feb 17, 2018 - Mercer 77 vs. UNCG 74
- Jan 20, 2018 - UNCG 70 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 22, 2017 - UNCG 72 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - UNCG 68 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 28, 2016 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 65
- Jan 30, 2016 - Mercer 81 vs. UNCG 67