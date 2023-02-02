Who's Playing

UNCG @ Mercer

Current Records: UNCG 14-9; Mercer 11-12

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the UNCG Spartans will be on the road. The Spartans and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hawkins Arena. Bragging rights belong to UNCG for now since they're up 12-4 across their past 16 matchups.

UNCG ended up a good deal behind the Furman Paladins when they played on Sunday, losing 69-57.

Meanwhile, Mercer bagged a 74-65 victory over the The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday. Four players on Mercer scored in the double digits: forward Jalyn McCreary (26), guard Jah Quinones (13), guard Shawn Walker Jr. (10), and guard Luis Hurtado Jr. (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, UNCG is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

Mercer's win lifted them to 11-12 while UNCG's loss dropped them down to 14-9. Jalyn McCreary will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards on Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UNCG's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UNCG have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Mercer.