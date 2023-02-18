Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Mercer
Current Records: Western Carolina 15-13; Mercer 12-16
What to Know
The Mercer Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Mercer and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.
Mercer lost a heartbreaker to the Wofford Terriers when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Mercer as they fell 70-67 to Wofford.
Speaking of close games: the Catamounts narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 68-66. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
The Bears found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 73-45 punch to the gut against Western Carolina in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Mercer will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Mercer have won nine out of their last 17 games against Western Carolina.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Western Carolina 73 vs. Mercer 45
- Mar 04, 2022 - Mercer 81 vs. Western Carolina 53
- Feb 19, 2022 - Western Carolina 69 vs. Mercer 65
- Jan 22, 2022 - Mercer 72 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 27, 2021 - Western Carolina 85 vs. Mercer 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Mercer 78 vs. Western Carolina 76
- Mar 07, 2020 - Western Carolina 70 vs. Mercer 56
- Jan 22, 2020 - Mercer 85 vs. Western Carolina 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - Western Carolina 79 vs. Mercer 71
- Feb 14, 2019 - Mercer 74 vs. Western Carolina 65
- Jan 10, 2019 - Mercer 84 vs. Western Carolina 80
- Feb 20, 2018 - Mercer 81 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Jan 10, 2018 - Western Carolina 58 vs. Mercer 56
- Jan 30, 2017 - Mercer 62 vs. Western Carolina 47
- Jan 21, 2017 - Mercer 70 vs. Western Carolina 50
- Feb 18, 2016 - Western Carolina 72 vs. Mercer 65
- Jan 24, 2016 - Western Carolina 86 vs. Mercer 80