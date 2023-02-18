Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Mercer

Current Records: Western Carolina 15-13; Mercer 12-16

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Mercer and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawkins Arena. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

Mercer lost a heartbreaker to the Wofford Terriers when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for Mercer as they fell 70-67 to Wofford.

Speaking of close games: the Catamounts narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 68-66. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Bears found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 73-45 punch to the gut against Western Carolina in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Mercer will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mercer have won nine out of their last 17 games against Western Carolina.