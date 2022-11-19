Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Mercer

Current Records: Winthrop 2-2; Mercer 1-2

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Mercer Bears at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Hawkins Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Winthrop found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 89-65 punch to the gut against the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday. The Eagles' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Kelton Talford, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds, and guard Toneari Lane, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Mercer was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 85-83 to the Georgia State Panthers.

Winthrop is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Winthrop is now 2-2 while Mercer sits at 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Eagles are 43rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. The Bears' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 92 points per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Winthrop won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.