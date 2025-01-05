Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: CCSU 10-4, Mercyhurst 7-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Mercyhurst Lakers and the CCSU Blue Devils are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Mercyhurst took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They rang in the new year with a 76-69 win over Stonehill. The victory was some much needed relief for the Lakers as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, CCSU had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They took down the Red Flash 74-59. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Blue Devils were the better team in the second half.

Mercyhurst's win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for CCSU, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.