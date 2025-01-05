Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: CCSU 10-4, Mercyhurst 7-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mercyhurst will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Mercyhurst finally turned things around against Stonehill on Friday. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 76-69.

Meanwhile, CCSU had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 74-59 victory over the Red Flash. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Blue Devils were the better team in the second half.

Mercyhurst's win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for CCSU, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Mercyhurst hasn't treated fans well this season (a 7-9 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 8-5 record against the spread.

Odds

CCSU is a big 8.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129 points.

