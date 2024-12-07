Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: Lafayette 4-5, Mercyhurst 5-5

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

Lafayette has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Mercyhurst Lakers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Lafayette fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Binghamton on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to the Bearcats. It was the first time this season that the Leopards let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, Lafayette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ryan Pettit, who posted 14 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Pettit had some trouble finding his footing against LIU on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Alex Chaikin, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday and that's exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 87-59 loss at the hands of San Fran.

Like Lafayette, Mercyhurst lost despite seeing results from several players. Jeff Planutis led the charge by going 8 for 10 en route to 19 points. Planutis had some trouble finding his footing against California on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Bernie Blunt III, who earned 14 points plus four steals.

Mercyhurst struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Lafayette's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-5. As for Mercyhurst, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.