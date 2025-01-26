Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: LIU 10-12, Mercyhurst 9-13

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercyhurst Athletic Center -- Erie, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Mercyhurst Lakers and the LIU Sharks are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while the Sharks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Mercyhurst took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They walked away with a 71-66 victory over Wagner.

Even though they won, Mercyhurst struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Wagner pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, LIU unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. Francis.

Mercyhurst's win bumped their record up to 9-13. As for LIU, their loss dropped their record down to 10-12.

Mercyhurst came up short against LIU when the teams last played on Monday, falling 72-63. Will Mercyhurst have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

LIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.