St. Francis Red Flash @ Mercyhurst Lakers

Current Records: St. Francis 8-14, Mercyhurst 10-13

What to Know

Mercyhurst will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mercyhurst Athletic Center. The Red Flash took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lakers, who come in off a win.

On Sunday, Mercyhurst needed a bit of extra time to put away LIU. They walked away with an 85-80 victory over the Sharks. That's two games straight that the Lakers have won by exactly five points.

Mercyhurst was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, St. Francis lost a heartbreaker to Wagner when they met back in February of 2024, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. St. Francis fell just short of Wagner by a score of 68-65. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Red Flash in their matchups with the Seahawks: they've now lost five in a row.

Mercyhurst has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-13 record this season. As for St. Francis, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-14.

Mercyhurst came up short against St. Francis in their previous meeting on January 10th, falling 73-59. Will Mercyhurst have more luck at home instead of on the road?

St. Francis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

St. Francis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.