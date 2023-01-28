Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Merrimack

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 13-10; Merrimack 7-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Merrimack Warriors are heading back home. Merrimack and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will face off in a Northeast battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Hammel Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Warriors skirted by the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 64-61 on Thursday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Javon Bennett with 0:04 remaining. Merrimack relied on the efforts of guard Devon Savage, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, and guard Jordan Derkack, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 87-82 victory. Guard Demetre Roberts and guard Joe Munden Jr. were among the main playmakers for Fairleigh Dickinson as the former had 19 points and six assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Merrimack is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their eight home games.

The Warriors are now 7-15 while the Knights sit at 13-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Merrimack has only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against Fairleigh Dickinson.