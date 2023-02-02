Who's Playing

LIU @ Merrimack

Current Records: LIU 3-19; Merrimack 7-16

What to Know

The LIU Sharks and the Merrimack Warriors are even-steven against one another since February of 2020 (3-3), but not for long. LIU is on the road again on Thursday and plays against the Warriors at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Hammel Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with Merrimack winning the first 82-77 at home and LIU taking the second 85-74.

LIU received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 71-59 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.

Meanwhile, Merrimack came up short against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights this past Saturday, falling 78-71.

The losses put the Sharks at 3-19 and Merrimack at 7-16. Two stats to keep an eye on: LIU is stumbling into the game with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.3 on average. Merrimack has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Merrimack and LIU both have three wins in their last six games.