Who's Playing
LIU @ Merrimack
Regular Season Records: LIU 3-25; Merrimack 15-16
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors and the LIU Sharks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Hammel Court in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Merrimack is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Sharks are out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Merrimack made easy work of LIU and carried off an 80-59 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Merrimack.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Merrimack is 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.3 on average. The Sharks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 355th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Merrimack have won five out of their last eight games against LIU.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Merrimack 80 vs. LIU 59
- Feb 02, 2023 - Merrimack 76 vs. LIU 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - LIU 85 vs. Merrimack 74
- Dec 31, 2021 - Merrimack 82 vs. LIU 77
- Jan 28, 2021 - LIU 78 vs. Merrimack 68
- Jan 27, 2021 - Merrimack 68 vs. LIU 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - LIU 67 vs. Merrimack 64
- Feb 01, 2020 - Merrimack 70 vs. LIU 59