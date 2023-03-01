Who's Playing

LIU @ Merrimack

Regular Season Records: LIU 3-25; Merrimack 15-16

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors and the LIU Sharks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Hammel Court in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Merrimack is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Sharks are out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Merrimack made easy work of LIU and carried off an 80-59 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Merrimack.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Merrimack is 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.3 on average. The Sharks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 355th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last eight games against LIU.