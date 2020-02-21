Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Merrimack
Current Records: Sacred Heart 16-11; Merrimack 18-10
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast clash at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Hammel Court. Merrimack is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
The Warriors came up short against the Bryant University Bulldogs on Tuesday, falling 61-52.
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart was able to grind out a solid victory over the LIU Sharks on Saturday, winning 80-72.
Merrimack is now 18-10 while Sacred Heart sits at 16-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Merrimack enters the contest with ten steals per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. But Sacred Heart ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Merrimack won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Jan 02, 2020 - Merrimack 65 vs. Sacred Heart 57
